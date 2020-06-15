WWE Added Crowd Noise for Edge vs Randy Orton Backlash Match and Fans Aren't Happy

✖

The biggest match of tonight's WWE Backlash was unquestionably going to be Edge vs Randy Orton, as it had been billed as The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. That's an awful lot to live up to, and it seems that WWE wanted to give the match a little extra pep by adding in some extra crowd noise. It doesn't seem that this was the case throughout the whole show, but just the Edge Orton match and fans definitely noticed the difference.

The overall reaction to the match was much livelier than the rest of the show, both in boos, cheers, and chants. There was even a This Is Awesome chant during the match, and the difference between the crowd levels in this match versus earlier in the night was hard to ignore.

Fans picked up on this as well, taking to social media to share their reactions to the additional noise.

They faked the crowd noise lmaoooooooooo #WWEBacklash — Lone Slug (@SlugLone) June 15, 2020

What’s up with the piped in audience? #WWE #WWEBacklash — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) June 15, 2020

fake crowd noise huh wwe?? #backlash — Jennifer McCreath (@Jenn_McCreath) June 15, 2020

I do not like this fake crowd noise.#WWEBacklash — 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙣𝙝𝙤 🥶 (@RafaRollins) June 15, 2020

It makes sense that they would want to throw some extra noise in to add to the title of greatest wrestling match ever, but it seems it was a bit too obvious for many.

Check out the full card for Backlash below:

Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

What have you thought of Backlash so far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

