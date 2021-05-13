Batista Calls Out WWE for Bad Booking Again

✖

While Dave Bautista (Batista) has made it abundantly clear his WWE days are over, that hasn't stopped him from calling out the company when they make decisions he vehemently disagrees with. Back in late March he saw WWE's decision to split up The Hurt Business faction and wrote on Twitter, "WHO in their right mind would break up the #HurtBusiness already? Answer: NO ONE!!!" Earlier this week he saw a video clip of Rhea Ripley beating Asuka on Monday Night Raw ahead of the Raw Women's Championship triple threat and once again had to speak out.

"Seriously? Jobbing out Asuka?! 🙄 WTF?" he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Batista retired from WWE following a match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. There was some speculation that he might be joining AEW back in March, but he laughed that off while poking fun at how flimsy pro wrestling retirements can be. He was asked about the subject during a recent panel at Justice Con.

"It's so hard to convince people that I'm actually retired," he said. "You have no idea how tough that discussion is. When professional wrestlers retire, they don't really retire. They kind of retire. But, you know, when the paycheck's big enough or the event's big enough, they come out of retirement. it's just not that way with me. I exited the business in such a storybook way, I'd never go back. I would never take away from that. I am just done, man. I really got to finish on my own terms and nothing is going to take away from that."

"The Animal" was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last month as a member of the Class of 2020, but his induction was bumped out to a later date.

"To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible #DreamChaser," he wrote when the postponement was announced.

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the WrestleMania Backlash event. Check out the card below: