WWE's Bayley Pays Tribute to Sara Lee at Extreme Rules

The wrestling world has been mourning the death of Sara Lee, who passed away suddenly at the age of 30. Many stars across the wrestling industry took to social media to share tributes, photos, and memories with Lee, and Bayley paid tribute to Lee during tonight's WWE Extreme Rules. When Bayley was coming to the ring BT Sport noticed that Sara was written on Bayley's blue wrist tape when she paused by a ladder, and you can find the photo in the post below. Our thoughts are with Lee's family and friends.

Lee was the winner of WWE's Tough Enough competition in season 6, and she would go on to wrestle in NXT. WWE released a tribute to Lee on social media, which read "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."

A nice touch from @itsBayleyWWE with 'Sara' on her wrist tape.



RIP, Sara Lee ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HTFqCOEpFC — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 9, 2022

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with expenses, and you can find the page here. The GoFundMe description reads "We're all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it. The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones. – Bull"

As for Extreme Rules, you can find the full card with updated results below.

Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) def Bayley

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Ronda Rousey (C) def Liv Morgan

Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle (with Special Guest Referee UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier)

Strap Match: Karrion Kross def Drew McIntyre

I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs Edge

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes def Imperium