WWE Pays Tribute to Sara Lee After Death

Earlier today the wrestling world learned the heartbreaking news that Sara Lee had passed away at the age of 30. Lee was the winner of WWE's Tough Enough season 6 competition and would go on to wrestle in NXT, and now WWE has posted a tribute to Lee on social media, which you can find below. Lee would go on to marry fellow WWE star Wesley Blake (real name Cory Weston), and they had three children together. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses, and you can find all the information to help with that right here. Our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult time.

In a post on Twitter WWE wrote "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7 — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

The GoFundMe description reads "We're all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it. The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones. – Bull"

Lee's mother shared the tragic news on Facebook earlier today, writing, "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."

Our thoughts are with Lee's family.