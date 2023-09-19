Becky Lynch Records Her First NXT Women's Championship Defense on WWE Raw

Becky Lynch arrived on this week's Monday Night Raw carrying the NXT Women's Championship she won from Tiffany Stratton last week. "The Man" opened Raw's third hour by issuing an open challenge to anyone looking to step up. Natalya responded, and while Lynch pointed out that she was hoping someone new would answer her challenge, the veteran former champ eventually goaded her into the match. Lynch won via a roll-up and confirmed she'll be back on NXT tomorrow.

Lynch's win over Stratton last week gave "Big Time Becks" the one title that has eluded her throughout her WWE career. She now joins Bayley, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley as the only Grand Slam Champions in the history of WWE's Women's Division.

Trish Stratus on WWE's Current Women's Division

Lynch's victory came fresh off her months-long feud with Trish Stratus, which culminated in her beating the WWE Hall of Famer in a Steel Cage match at the Payback pay-per-view earlier this month. Stratus gave an interview with GAW TV recently and gave her assessment of WWE's current women's division.

For me, to dip my toes back in the waters of the foundation that we helped create, I guess you could say, right?" Lynch said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "Like I always say this, we definitely built the foundation, they built a freaking skyscraper out of it. I mean like they've done it over and above, like they're just amazing. The current crop is incredible and it's been incredible to watch everyone and to enter ... like I'm having a chance to get in with Bayley, and to get in there with you know just Iyo Sky, Dakota [Kai]. Everyone has been incredible."

WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule for The Rest of 2023

