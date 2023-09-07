WWE is heading to India. As announced earlier this summer, the global leader in sports-entertainment will produce the non-televised WWE Superstar Spectacle inside India's GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium. WWE Superstar Spectacle will be WWE's first trip to India since December 2017, a show that was headlined by Triple H taking on Jinder Mahal. The first edition of WWE Superstar Spectacle actually went down in early 2021 but emanated from the virtual WWE ThunderDome, as it was in the midst of the pandemic era of live entertainment. That event saw Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher defeat Jinder Mahal and the Bollywood Boyz in the main event.

Top WWE Superstar Will Miss WWE Superstar Spectacle

(Photo: WWE)

Taking to Twitter, Becky Lynch revealed that she will not make WWE Superstar Spectacle this Friday due to international travel complications.

"I'm sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you – but as there was a tiny tear in my passport l have not been allowed to board my flight," Lynch wrote on Twitter.

Lynch did not have a match announced for WWE Superstar Spectacle but was one of the stars advertised for the event.

John Cena's First Match in India

While Lynch will be absent, headlining star John Cena is still scheduled to compete at WWE Superstar Spectacle. He will team with a former rival, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, to take on Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium.

The opportunity to lock up with Cena is not lost on Kaiser, as he recently emphasized his appreciation for the match.

"John Cena is one of the absolute all-time greats. It is so very special to me to, you know, to get the opportunity to step on the battle against him. Not to forget Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion, it is such a perfect match and a very special opportunity for myself," Kaiser said in a recent interview. "I am very happy about the next opportunity and to step on the mat with one of the absolute greatest of all time."

WWE Superstar Spectacle goes down this Friday, September 8th.

WWE Superstar Spectacle Card