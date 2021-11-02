Watch: Becky Lynch Gives a Great Response When a WWE Fan Calls Her Baby Cute

Becky Lynch once again retained her Raw Women’s Championship on this week’s Monday Night Raw, cheating to beat Bianca Belair thanks to an exposed turnbuckle. But instead of the match itself, fans on social media were focussed on a clip from immediately after the bout the following day. The clip shows a fan shouting to Lynch that her baby (Roux) is cute, prompting “The Man” to respond, “I know! She came from me!” You can see the clip below.

Lynch first announced she was pregnant back in May 2020 and quickly stepped out of the public spotlight. After months of teasing, she made her return at SummerSlam back in August and immediately turned heel by beating Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in mere seconds.

https://twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE/status/1455396169836900355?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

During a recent interview on Out of Character, Lynch admitted that a part of her considered never returning to wrestling after she had her baby.

“Sometimes I think I’m a glutton for punishment, because I love a challenge. So, stepping away, I knew that I’d be losing my top spot, but then it was a challenge!” Lynch saic “And I think I envision everything as a ‘Rocky’ montage, right? So, coming back, I’m just always like, ‘How can this be a ‘Rocky’ movie?’ So, I like that challenge of going away, being away for a year and a half, then coming back and wondering if I was still going to be able to go. If I still wanted to go. If everything was going to change and maybe I would just want to be at home. I didn’t know. I didn’t know how anything was going to go, but I think if anything, it just made me hungrier.”

“Yeah, probably,” she continued when asked if she was unsure about a comeback. “I was probably 60 percent sure that I was going to come back. But, you know, there is that 40 percent. I don’t know how I’m going to be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman, with no other real priorities — but as a mom, and as a person who’s in charge of this tiny little baby, I didn’t know how I was going to be. I didn’t know if it was going to change me so much that I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe I just want to be at home now.’ I do not just want to be at home now.”