WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Cheats to Retain Raw Women’s Championship Against Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch was once again successful in retaining her Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on this week’s Monday Night Raw. And, as has been the case since she returned from hiatus at SummerSlam, “The Man” had to resort to some underhanded tactics in order to keep her gold. “The EST” looked to be on the verge of a victory late in the bout when he blocked a kick attempt in the corner and hoisted the champion onto her back for a KOD attempt.

But before Belair could wrench Lynch away from the corner the Irish star ripped the padding off the top turnbuckle. She then shoved Belair into the exposed metal and rolled her up for the win.

The result means yet another loss for Belair, who hasn’t been able to get her hands on a championship since her shocking loss to Lynch in an impromptu title match at SummerSlam. However, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion has argued in interviews that chasing after championships is helping her babyface persona.

“But for me, I think I’ve been able to come out on top of it all by just recovering so quickly,” she told Inside The Ropes recently. “And I think my journey, everything has been coming so quickly and I’ve just been capitalizing off of it and rising to the occasion and continue to build my reputation as someone who is always dependable and shows up and shows out and puts on a great show and performs and you know, I have a reputation being great at what I do. But I think coming out of this, most people would see me getting beat in twenty-six seconds [and think] ‘oh no, it’s the end of her.’ But I think it’s kind of showing how much the fans are behind me, how much I really am the EST. I’m not going to give up and whenever I see an occasion keep going. So I think it’s a great story. Great feud with Becky and you know when and if – I will say when I get my title back – it’s going to be an even bigger moment for me.”