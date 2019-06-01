WWE’s Becky Lynch Officially Using The Rock Bottom

It doesn’t get much more iconic than Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, a rivalry that acted as a cornerstone of WWE‘s Attitude Era for several reasons, including all those big time finishing moves. During their rivalry, the two superstars doled out plenty of Stone Cold Stunners and Rock Bottoms, and recently Kevin Owens started using a version of the Stunner during matches as his new finisher. Now another superstar has taken on one of The Rock’s signature moves, and it’s none other than The Man Becky Lynch.

Fans saw her use the move during Monday Night Raw in a match against the IIconics (alongside her teammate Nikki Cross), and as revealed by WWE NOW in a new video, it seems to be an official part of her move set now. It’s a move she also used during her WrestleMania 35 match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, and the move has been given an official name now, with Lynch calling it The Manhandle Slam.

You’ll likely start seeing it pop up regularly in matches on Monday Night Raw, and it kind of makes sense, as Lynch’s rise, has been frequently compared to Stone Cold’s, especially after that moment on Monday Night Raw before Survivor Series. Lynch even had the chance to take on Stone Cold in a closed-door match recently, and since Austin took quite a few Rock Bottoms over the years, we’re sure he had some great advice on dishing it out with authority.

Owens is dishing out the Stunner in matches on SmackDown Live, and it seems to be with Austin’s blessing. For a while, Seth Rollins used Triple H’s Pedigree as his finisher as well, though eventually, he returned to his Curb Stomp.

As for Lynch, she took to Instagram and shared a black and white photo of her and Stone Cold in the ring together, along with the caption “Over the weekend the Toughest SOB in WWE and Stone Cold had a closed-door match—and like Rocky and Apollo Creed the outcome of me winning will never be known.”

It’s a bummer we didn’t get to see this match play out on television, but the fact that it happened at all is still pretty cool. Becky Lynch is still defending her Raw Women’s Championship from Lacey Evans, as she lost her SmackDown Live Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank, though Flair lost it to Bayley before the night was over.