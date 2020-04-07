Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship Reign Passes One Full Year

Becky Lynch made history in the main event of WrestleMania 35 when she beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to become both the Raw Women’s and SmackDown Women’s Championships. Since then “The Man” has dominated Raw, defending her title against the like of Lacey Evans, Natalaya, Sasha Banks and Asuka. Over the weekend she retained against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, and this week her reign as Raw Women’s Champion reached one full year.

“The Man” now has the eighth longest reign of any female champion in WWE history, joining the like of The Fabulous Moolah (twice), Asuka Rockin’ Robin, Trish Stratus, Sensational Sherri and Baszler. She still has a long way to go before she can become the longest-reigning champion in modern history, as Asuka still holds the distinction with her 510-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion.

Lynch hinted in her backstage promo after WrestleMania that she’d happily take on Baszler again after beating her via roll-up on Saturday at the WWE Performance Center.

The former Raw Women’s Champion Rousey hasn’t been seen on WWE television hasn’t been seen since Lynch pinned her, though she recently teased she would be coming back to get revenge on Lynch “soon.”

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Night Two