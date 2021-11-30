Recently Released WWE Star Believes WWE Is Being Sold in the Near Future

WWE has released 80 wrestlers since the start of 2021 while letting go of an unknown number of backstage, front office and corporate employees. The official reason for all of these releases from the company has been budget cuts, though fans and pundits alike have their own theories as to why the waves of cuts have been so numerous. One of the most prevailing theories has been the idea that Vince McMahon intends to sell the company to a major media conglomerate like NBCUniversal or FOX, two corporations WWE already has business deals with via lucrative television contracts. You can count Taya Valkyrie, who was let go back at the start of November, among those believers.

Earlier this week FITE TV posed a question to its fans regarding the WWE’s future, asking where fans think the company will be in five years. Valkyrie simply responded with, “Sold.”

Despite being a centerpiece of the women’s division for both Impact Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA, Valkyrie (going by Franky Monet) wrestled just six matches before being released. Her husband, John Morrison, was then cut weeks later. He recently uploaded a heartfelt video responding to the news.

“I want you all to know how grateful I am for the support you gave me during this past run with WWE,” he said. “I also want you to know that I did in fact receive a phone call from John Laurinaitis during which he told me that my services as a talent were no longer required by WWE. I didn’t even get a ‘best of luck in your future endeavors.’ I mean, if you’re gonna let me go, at least hit your catchphrase, right? I don’t know if it’s something that draws people to professional wrestling or it’s something that happens to people when they’ve been in the business a long enough time but my mind always races toward ways to pop the crowd, even at my own expense. The whole idea of making yourself look bad to make someone else look good is a strange thing but, for me it’s such an important part of what I do. It’s a foreign concept to so many people. I think that’s why this past run with WWE meant so much to me.”

Do you buy the theory that WWE might be sold to another company? And if that happens, what will happen to the McMahon family? Tell us your predictions down in the comments!