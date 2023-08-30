Paul Heyman Envisions Roman Reigns Being Champion in WWE for Another Nine Years

Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign officially reached three consecutive years on Wednesday, giving "The Tribal Chief" yet another milestone in his record-breaking run of dominance. Paul Heyman appeared on The Bump to sing Reigns' praises and discussed what he "envisions" for Reigns' future. Not only does he see Reigns on top for the next three years, but at least six more after that. For those keeping score, that would have Reigns surpassing Bruno Sammartino for the longest WWE world championship reign of all time (2,803 days) and most cumulative days as WWE world champion (4,040 days).

"Yes, and I envision it three years from now, and three years after that, and three years after that," Heyman said (h/t Fightful) when asked if he envisioned Reigns' title reign lasting three years when it first started in August 2020.

"Roman Reigns wanted to be the greatest of all time. Roman Reigns wanted to solidify his legacy," he later added. "Roman Reigns knew that he had peaked as the big dog, and there was nowhere left for him to go. Four WrestleMania main events, multiple heavyweight championships. What more could Roman Reigns have pulled off? Then he realized there is more. There is a higher mountaintop. There is more greatness to pursue. There is the claim that John Cena could be the greatest of all time. There is the claim that Bruno Sammartino was the greatest champion of all time. These were all goals that Roman Reigns said, 'We're gonna go after them one by one, and like snipers, we're gonna pick them off.' So that's what ended up doing. So yes, when Roman Reigns went after the championship, I knew he was going to be reigning at least this long, if not far longer. I knew the legacy that we were going to create, and we're just getting started around here."

Heyman has previously proclaimed that Reigns is merely in the "third inning" of his run as "The Head of The Table," but is he right? Or will Reigns finally be dethroned at some point over the next year? Tell us your predictions in the comments!

WWE Payback 2023 Card