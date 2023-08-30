WWE Fans Celebrate Roman Reigns' Universal WWE Championship Reign Reaching the Three-Year Milestone

Roman Reigns' Universal WWE Championship reign officially reached three consecutive years on Wednesday. The "Tribal Chief" first began his record-breaking world championship reign at the Payback 2020 pay-per-view on Aug. 30, 2020, by defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat bout. He has since gone on to successfully defend his title in the main event of three consecutive WrestleManias and unified the title with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. Reigns has recorded 29 successful title defenses over the last 1,095 days, with the most recent being at SummerSlam against Jey Uso in a "Triba Rules" match.

There's no word yet on when Reigns' next title defense will be as he's not booked for WWE's Payback pay-per-view this Saturday. How much longer will his reign of dominance last? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and check out some of the reactions to Reigns' latest milestone below!