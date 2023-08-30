WWE Fans Celebrate Roman Reigns' Universal WWE Championship Reign Reaching the Three-Year Milestone
Roman Reigns' run of dominance as a WWE world champion has officially reached three consecutive years!
Roman Reigns' Universal WWE Championship reign officially reached three consecutive years on Wednesday. The "Tribal Chief" first began his record-breaking world championship reign at the Payback 2020 pay-per-view on Aug. 30, 2020, by defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat bout. He has since gone on to successfully defend his title in the main event of three consecutive WrestleManias and unified the title with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. Reigns has recorded 29 successful title defenses over the last 1,095 days, with the most recent being at SummerSlam against Jey Uso in a "Triba Rules" match.
There's no word yet on when Reigns' next title defense will be as he's not booked for WWE's Payback pay-per-view this Saturday. How much longer will his reign of dominance last? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and check out some of the reactions to Reigns' latest milestone below!
How It Began
prevnext
3 years ago Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship and began one of the greatest main event runs of all time 🔥🫡pic.twitter.com/huAO7JuWG9— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 30, 2023
So Much Has Changed
prevnext
Things that were going on in WWE when Roman Reigns won the Universal Title...— CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) August 30, 2023
- Keith Lee was still in WWE favung Randy Orton
- Seth Rollins was the Messiah
- The Riot Squad were still together
- Hurt Business were still together
- Bayley and Sasha Banks were tag champions pic.twitter.com/c25Hc20HD0
Will He Do It?
prevnext
If Roman Reigns breaks Hulk Hogan’s record then it means he has to win at WrestleMania 40. Will it happen? pic.twitter.com/RNhpxRQtzO— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 30, 2023
The One Constant
prevnext
There have been Bloodline member changes, title design changes, entrance changes, BUT the 1 constant in Roman Reigns' unprecedented 3 year Universal Championship run has been @HeymanHustle
Wise Man Forever! pic.twitter.com/qmEXNxNKNz— Joey Karni from The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) August 30, 2023
The Moment
prevnext
THE moment WWE’s business and product changed for the better 📈 ☝🏽🩸 pic.twitter.com/9itpdZK1DO— That’s Freakin’ Wrestling Podcast (@ThatsFNW) August 30, 2023
Understand
prevnext
I want y’all to understand.
Roman Reigns has been champion FOR THREE YEARS AS OF TODAY!!! pic.twitter.com/pH8bqcqhTt— A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@_kennythoughts) August 30, 2023
Acknowledge
prev
Roman Reigns became WWE Universal Champion three years ago today 🔥
Happy 3 years of reigning Champ 💕
Acknowledge greatness ☝🏻 pic.twitter.com/CCk2cA820j— 🌸🦋𝒜𝒴𝒜 🦋🌸 (@The_Aya_Reigns) August 30, 2023