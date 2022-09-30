WWE Superstars Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, and Xavier Woods Take on One Chip Challenge on UpUpDownDown

The crew of UpUpDownDown is always up for a challenge, but a few WWE superstars might have just met their match in a tease for tomorrow's stream. In a new preview, stars like Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Natalya, and more are wondering why Xavier Woods and Liv Morgan ended up taking the One Chip Challenge, and Woods makes sure to point the finger at Braun Strowman, who looks particularly happy with his actions, holding the fiery chip up to the camera. You can watch the full preview of tomorrow's stream in the post below, and it streams on UpUpDownDown's channel at 11 AM EST.

Woods is telling everyone that it was all Braun's idea, and later in the video, we see Woods wondering why he did the challenge right alongside Morgan, who can be seen over a trash can at one point. Later in the video, we see both stars on the floor, and once again, Strowman seems to be quite happy.

When Woods isn't in the ring or working on UpUpDownDown, he's hosting as part of G4, and recently he introduced a brand new show with Gina Darling titled Arena, which truly combines the worlds of gaming and WWE. In a recent interview with Woods, we asked him what led to the relaunch of Arena and how long it had been in the works.

"Multiple versions of this have been in the works since I started UpUpDownDown. I've always felt that there is a similar resonance in the wrestling space if you're a fan, and the gaming space if you're a fan," Woods said." I feel like we all had to fight through certain things, through like our senior years of high school, or through being a junior, and 'Oh, you still watch wrestling,' or 'Oh, you still play video games,' and then when you get on the other side, those nerds went through the same exact fight and now we're adult nerds, and all the stuff is, lo and behold, popular now. I just really enjoy holding up a mirror to the fans so they can see it's pretty much the same kind of vibe, and so I want wrestling fans and video game fans to mash together because then we can become the biggest fandom of fans and pretty much just take everything over, and then everything will be wrestling and video games no matter where you are."

"I've wanted to do something like this for a very long time, and obviously from UpUpDownDown, having the storylines and the rivalries and the Championships and all the crazy back and forths with everybody, it's something that's really been at the forefront of my mind," Woods said. "So to be able to do it now with Arena at G4, it's like a dream come true, honestly, because now we are at the point where we have a full set. We have guests coming in. There are people running cameras, and there's CO2 going off. There's music. It's way more pizazz than I ever thought there would be. It's a full-blown TV show, so it's really cool to be able to be a part of it and be able to do it at G4."

You can watch the WWE Superstars take on the One Chip Challenge on tomorrow's UpUpDownDown stream on YouTube at 11 AM EST.

