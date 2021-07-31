WWE: Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman React to Bray Wyatt Release

✖

WWE sent shockwaves through the wrestling world when they announced this morning that Bray Wyatt, creator of the Wyatt Family and most recently The Fiend, has been released from the company. Wyatt had been off of television since WrestleMania 37, and fans were expecting him to just shockingly show up at some point. That's not going to happen now, and Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) have taken to social media to share their reactions and thoughts on their friend. Both stars worked quite a bit with Wyatt (whose real name is Windham Rotunda) over the past few years, and you can see their responses below.

Bliss wrote on Twitter "I really am at a loss for words… thank you so much Windham for everything you’ve done for this company. The most fun I’ve had is working with you. Such an amazing talent & the most kind person. I’m just in shock."

Scherr shared an image of the two during their most recent program in WWE where Wyatt was trying to win Strowman over to The Fiend's side, adding the caption "Brother I’m waiting!!!!!!"

Scherr was also released from the company earlier in the year, and that was a shocking release as well, especially since he had just been in the title picture not long before it. He's also one of the most imposing figures on the roster with an immediately identifiable look, one of the many reasons it took people by surprise.

Scherr's 90-day non-compete hasn't come up yet, so we don't know where he is headed next. AEW has come up quite a bit, and wherever he's headed, that post he shared indicates he would love to have Rotunda join him at his new destination.

Bliss has worked with Rotunda the most over the past year though, as her character completely transformed thanks to a program with The Fiend that gave her supernatural powers and even ended with a showdown against The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, where she cost him a match against Randy Orton.

It remains to be seen what Rotunda does next, but we wish him all the success in the world, and it shouldn't be long before we see him displaying all that talent in another promotion.