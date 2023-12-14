WWE Is Bringing Back Rare Stipulation for Upcoming Cody Rhodes Match

At an upcoming WWE Live event Cody Rhodes will face Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope Match. Rhodes revealed the news on ESPN's The Michael Kay Show . The Bull Rope match stipulation was made popular in WWE in the 1970's by WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. The rules for the match are that both men are attached to opposite ends of a bull rope that has a cowbell in the middle. The match is similar to that of a Dog Collar match where neither opponent has a ton of room to move around and escape to. The first to score a pinfall or submission wins the match.

The stipulation has taken place a handful of times over the last three decades, including the most recent match, 16 years ago, when Randy Orton defeated Rhodes at The Great American Bash 2007. This is Cody's second Bullrope match, his first was at ROH Supercard of Honor XI against Jay Lethal.

Rumors were swirling over the summer that WWE would be bringing back the iconic stipulation for Rhodes' match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. It was an idea thrown out but that isn't what ended up happening. With the intensity of the feud between Rhodes and Nakamura brewing, it seems fitting that Rhodes would be in a match type where he kind of has a bit of leverage given his history and the importance of the match to his family. In fact, the first Bullrope match in WWE was Rhodes vs. Superstar Billy Graham in 1978 at Madison Square Garden where Rhodes vs. Nakamura is set to take place.

Rhodes and Nakamura's feud has heated up in recent weeks after Nakamura sprayed Rhodes in the eye with the red mist for the first time a few weeks ago. When Nakamura attempted to explain his actions, he made it known that he wants to be the one to end Rhodes' story so that he can "re-begin" his own. Nakamura pointed to a few similarities they share: both won the Royal Rumble but could not win a world title at WrestleMania. On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Rhodes and Nakamura faced off in a first ever matchup where it seemed that Rhodes would come out victorious. Nakamura had other ideas though, as he misted Rhodes in his face again to win the match.

The match will take place at the WWE Holiday Live Event tour stop at Madison Square Garden on December 26.