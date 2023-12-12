WWE Raw: Shinsuke Nakamura Blinds Cody Rhodes With Mist

In a first ever matchup, Cody Rhodes finally came face to face with Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE Raw. Nakamura has been haunting Rhodes for the past few weeks after Nakamura misted him a few weeks back. The following Monday night, Nakamura attempted to explain his actions, stating that he needs to end Rhodes' story so that he can "re-begin" his own. Nakamura pointed out the similarities in their stories: both won the Royal Rumble but could not win a world title at WrestleMania.

Nakamura takes an early advantage in the match but Cody eventually gains momentum and goes for a Cody Cutter but Nakamura counters with an arm bar. Rhodes gets out of it and attempts the Cross Rhodes but again, Nakamura gets the arm bar locked in, except he doesn't get a full extension of Rhodes' left arm. Nakamura heads to the top rope for a knee strike but Rhodes kicks out. Nakamura toys with Rhodes who comes to and attacks Nakamura's knee that he injured earlier in the match, putting him in a half crab with the bad knee. Nakamura manages to crawl to the ropes to force a break of the hold. Nakamura tries to create distance by slipping out of the ring but Rhodes dives through the ropes and takes him down once again.

Back from commercial, both men exchange shots to the side of the head. Rhodes power slams Nakamura and goes for a pin but Nakamura baits him and puts him into a sleeper hold. Rhodes tries to fight out of the hold as the crowd cheers for him. Rhodes gets to a vertical base and slams Nakamura's back into the mat to break the hold. Rhodes is visibly struggling but goes for the disaster kick and catches Nakamura for a near fall. Rhodes screams at him to get up and pays homage to Dusty with a bionic elbow. Rhodes stalks Nakamura and hits Nakamura with a Cody cutter, he goes for a cross Rhodes but Nakamura mists him, calling for the bell.

Nakamura continues his assault on Rhodes after the match. He grabs a chair from ringside as the Creed Brothers come to Rhodes aid. Earlier in the night they saved R-Truth from a beatdown by the Judgment Day. Once Rhodes is out of the ring and Nakamura is up the ramp, Nakamura runs back down to take Rhodes down again.