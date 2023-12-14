Is Cody Rhodes Reviving His Father's Wrestling Company?

The Nightmare Factory, Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall's training facility, recently filed to trademark "Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling" Dusty Rhodes' defunct wrestling promotion.

Founded in 2000, TCW was a hot button promotion in the Southeastern region of the United States. Before its eventual closing in 2003, just three years after opening its doors, the company even had a successful weekly television program that aired in the Atlanta-Macon Georgia area. Many high-profile wrestlers from ECW/WCW competed in the promotion, including Scott Hall, David Flair, Lodi, the late Daffney, Ricky Morton, and the elder of the Rhodes sons, Dustin Rhodes. The trademark, filed on November 30, is namely for merchandise and entertainment services. Read the full filing below.

Mark For: TURNBUCKLE CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

After Cody departed WWE in 2016 he joined heads with The Elite (the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) and was later one of the people AEW was built upon, where he became a three-time TNT Champion. After his contract expired in 2021 and he worked without a contract up until his departure, Rhodes re-debuted in WWE as "The American Nightmare" at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins. Since, he's been a very prominent figure in WWE after returning from his torn pectoral. In 2023, Rhodes faced Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship/Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, won the WWE Tag Team Championships from Judgment Day with Jey Uso, and competed inside of War Games against the Judgment Day all while being a top merchandise seller.