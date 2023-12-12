WWE: Drew McIntyre Says He's Already Finished Cody Rhodes and CM Punk's Stories

McIntyre won the WWE Title and main-evened WrestleMania all in one go in 2020.

Live crowds have yet to experience a Drew McIntyre world title run. The Scottish Warrior was on the run of his career in 2020, kicking off the year by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match in grand fashion. McIntyre set his sights on then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 36. One global pandemic later, that bout ended up being contested in the WWE Performance Center in front of zero fans, meaning McIntyre's crowning achievement was experienced in solitude. Regardless, McIntyre went on to have one of the most critically-acclaimed babyface world title reigns in recent memory, having high-profile feuds against Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton.

When McIntyre lost the WWE Title to The Miz thanks to a Lashley-induced sneak attack, which in turn paved the way for Lashley to defeat Miz for the strap weeks later, many expected that this was done to give McIntyre a title victory rather than a title retention at that year's WWE WrestleMania 37, which was set to take place in front of a crowd. To the surprise of many, Lashley vs. McIntyre did not headline either night of WrestleMania and also ended with Lashley keeping the gold.

Drew McIntyre's Last Unfinished Story

The Scottish Warrior wants that live crowd victory.

Speaking on Raw Talk, Drew McIntyre noted that winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in front of an audience is essentially the only remaining unfinished piece of his story.

"I'm focused on what's important, the World Heavyweight Championship, finishing this part of my story," McIntyre said. "Told [CM] Punk earlier, I don't care about his story, I don't care about Cody [Rhodes]'s story."

Both Punk and Rhodes have outlined what their specific stories are: main-event WWE WrestleMania and win the WWE Championship, respectively. Drew accomplished both in April 2020.

"I've finished their goal, everyone else's goal, what should be their goal in WWE, main-event WrestleMania, win the title," McIntyre continued. "Done it. Check. The next story, win the World Heavyweight Championship with people actually there in the audience. Seth, the compassion's gone, the sympathy's gone. You felt it yourself. I'll do whatever it takes to start the year as World Heavyweight Champion."

McIntyre finds himself in the crosshairs of a brewing feud between Punk and Rollins. Punk declared for the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this week in an effort to get a path to Rollins.