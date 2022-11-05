WWE: Jake Paul Hints at Future Tag Team Partner

As WWE's Crown Jewel quickly approaches, the Pay-Per-View Event is set to see the Main Event that has thrown many professional wrestling fans for a loop. Youtube personality Logan Paul, who has made a name for himself both at World Wrestling Entertainment and in the boxing ring, might soon see some competition from his brother, Jake, who has seemingly picked his tag team partner that he is hoping to work with down the line.

Jake Paul took to his Official Twitter Account to take a selfie with the "Beast", Brock Lesnar, hyping that the long-time Universal Champion will eventually become his tag team partner:

The Logan Feud

Jake Paul took the opportunity to act as a hype man for his brother prior to the Crown Jewel, stating that he's confident that the online personality will do the impossible and manage to defeat Roman Reigns in the ring:

"My brother's about to get this W tomorrow. My brother will do the unthinkable and beat Roman Reigns, just like they said I wouldn't beat Anderson Silva and guess what Paul Heyman? You said it first. Remember when you lied to the WWE fans and said that Anderson would knock me out? I exterminated the spider, and that's what my brother's going to do tomorrow against Roman Reigns."

While Jake hasn't been confirmed to be joining his brother in the ring as of yet, he didn't mince words when it came to the idea that he'll eventually become a part of World Wrestling Entertainment:

"Truthfully, I think it's inevitable. I'm biased but I think what we're doing is incredibly exciting. At least for me personally, it is incredibly exciting. I often try to separate me as the entertainer and me as a consumer. And if I were watching two brothers take over — and I use that word intentionally — take over two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling, in a way that has never been done before, my curiosity would be piqued. I think Jake's crossover into the WWE is inevitable."

