WWE Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary of Women's Revolution

While there was plenty of intrigue brewing in WWE's Women's Division prior to that night, WWE considers July 13, 2015 as the official starting point for the "Women's Revolution" Era. That night saw Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks all debut on Monday Night Raw to get involved in a trios feud that also included Paige, The Bella Twins, Alicia Fox, Tamina and Naomi. Since then the Women's Division has broken one milestone after the next, main-eventing pay-per-views (including WrestleMania), becoming the focal point of weekly television episodes and even hosting their own pay-per-view event in Evolution.

WWE celebrated the five-year anniversary of the era's beginning on Monday.

Flair, Banks and even Vince McMahon got in on the celebration.

I am not afraid I was born to do this. Thank you @VinceMcMahon https://t.co/JVLb8HhkKk — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 13, 2020

Happy 5 Year Anniversary @wwe and @WWEUniverse! This means more to me than I can put into words. I am 1000000% in my feels and will be posting pictures all day. If you have an issue with that, I would suggest the “unfollow” or “mute” buttons. Thank you, all of you, so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZaEZSS59SG — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020

This week's Monday Night Raw will be headlined by the Women's Division once again, as Asuka and Kairi Sane challenge Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Both of the Women's singles championships will be on the line this Sunday at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (TBD Stipulation)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

Eye for and Eye: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.