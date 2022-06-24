WWE Changes Plans for Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on Tonight's SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is set to feature two more qualifying matches for Money in the Bank's Men's and Women's Ladder Matches, but one of those matches has been given a shake-up. WWE just announced that Shotzi is set to take on Tamina Snuka during tonight's SmackDown for the women's qualifying match, and while Shotzi was always part of the match, Snuka is a new addition. The match was previously supposed to be between Shotzi and Aliyah, who have been feuding over the past few weeks in backstage segments.

WWE didn't reveal the reason for the switch-up, and no reports had indicated that Aliyah was hurt, so we'll have to wait and see what happens and if any further explanations are given during the episode. You can check out the full post and the release from WWE below.

"A spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will be on the line when Shotzi and Tamina battle tonight on SmackDown. Shotzi has been outspoken about her desire for a championship opportunity and will get the chance to make it a reality. The imposing Tamina will be standing in her way looking to clear her own path to Money in the Bank glory. Who will punch their ticket for Las Vegas tonight at 8/7 C on FOX?"

There will also be a Men's Qualifying Match during tonight's show, and it will be between Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn. The two have battled it out over the past few weeks, and now they will fight for a spot in the Ladder Match and for a chance to grab the treasured briefcase and with it their shot at the Title. You can find the full lineup for Money in the Bank below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka and TBD

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

What do you hope to see added to Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!