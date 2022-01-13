Former WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas made his surprise return to the national stage during the latest edition of Impact Wrestling tapings in Dallas this past weekend. Unfortunately, Haas had to be stretchered out of his match with Josh Alexander. He took to Twitter on Thursday with an update, confirming he had suffered a concussion but that he would be taking nationwide bookings going forward.

Haas had two stints with WWE, first from 2000-05 and again from 2006-10. He then spent three years wrestling in Ring of Honor, winning the ROH Tag Team Championships twice with Shelton Benjamin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’d like to start by thanking all the great wrestling fans for their reaction to my debut at the Impact Wrestling TV Tapings this weekend. It as an outstanding experience with a great company,” Haas began. “Unfortunately, during what was an incredible match with Josh Alexander, I suffered a concussion after slipping while heading into the corner. Per the video attache, my head caught Josh’s knee & the ropes almost simultaneously in one of those freak wrestling accidents you can’t explain.

I’d like to thank the GREAT Impact management & roster for the care & attention they showed me after the incident. I can’t say enough good things & I truly look forward to working with them again in the near future,” he continued. “I wanted everyone to know I will be just fine, and contrary to some reports, Charlie Haas is Not Dead. (Shirt coming soon). In fact, this appearance with Impact has lit a new fire in me. So for the first time in over 5 years, I will be taking bookings nationally in 2022. There are a ton of crazy & unique matchups happening these days & I want to be a part of it all. We will have more information on this in coming days, but for the time being you can email BookCharlieHaas@gmail.com or reach out to Kurt Zamora on Twitter @KTankZamora for more information. You’re about to see a lot more of Charlie Has. Thank you again for your support & concern. God bless! Sincerely, Charlie Haas.”