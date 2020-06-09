Charlotte Flair Pins Asuka in Excellent WWE Raw Main Event

Just one night after she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Charlotte Flair inserted herself right back into a championship picture on this week's Monday Night Raw. "The Queen" and Raw Women's Champion Asuka clashed in a main event non-title match, and after nearly 30 minutes of action the finish came down to Nia Jax running out to ringside to distract Asuka on the apron. Flair took the opening and nailed the champ with The Queen's Boot for the win.

Jax closed out the episode by running back into the ring and hitting Asuka with a Samoan Drop.

Jax is still booked to face Asuka for the title at Backlash, but it's not clear yet if Flair will be inserted into the title match as well. Despite being the NXT Women's Champion since WrestleMania 36, Flair was still technically a member of the Raw roster and started popping up on all three brands.

Here's the updated card for Backlash:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

Edge vs. Randy Orton

