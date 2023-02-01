Recent WWE Title Change Was Decided Last Minute

The lengthy title reign is in style. Ever since Roman Reigns began his historic run with the WWE Universal Championship back in Summer 2020, titleholders from all of WWE's divisions have followed suit. Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair have been with all of their gold for nearly a calendar year, while WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is coming up on eight months with his prize. On the rare occasion that a WWE title does switch hands, it typically comes on a premium live event, which made Charlotte Flair's recent championship victory all the more shocking.

Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to reclaim the SmackDown Women's Championship in an impromptu match on WWE SmackDown this past December. This was Flair's first bout since May 2022, and as she revealed, it all came together very quickly.

"I didn't find out I was winning the title until I got there," Flair told Ryan Satin on Out of Character. "I didn't have my gear with me. My amazing cleaning lady brought me my gear. I just brought my outfit. I thought it was just going to be like a walkout surprise because I'd been gone for so long. There didn't need to be any major fireworks. But no, when I got there, they're like,' Oh, you need your gear.'"

Despite being out of action for seven months, Flair noted that she felt comfortable being back in the squared circle.

"I didn't feel any ring rust. The only difference is being a good guy instead of a bad guy," Flair continued. "It's been great. This is the first time I've really committed to being a good guy. I'm all in. There's no on the fence or, 'I don't want to do this' or, 'I feel awkward.' I'm gonna go for it."

Barring any unforeseen title changes before April, Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39. This marks the first time in WrestleMania history that a one-on-one women's rematch will go down, as the two previously faced each other for the NXT Women's Title at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd.