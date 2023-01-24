Charlotte Flair Wishes She Could've Wrestled in Ric Flair's Last Match

Charlotte Flair was on Tuesday's episode of Today and discussed her father, Ric Flair, finally hanging up his boots last year with the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville. That bout saw the 16-time world champion come out of retirement and team with Andrade El Idolo (Charlotte's husband) as they defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Charlotte, who was off WWE TV at the time, admitted she was jealous she didn't get to compete in the match.

"That was a long day," Charlotte said. "Honestly, I was a little jealous (seeing them in the ring together) because I was like, "Oh, I wanna be a part of this,' because I've shared the ring with my dad but not in that capacity but then again, my husband having the opportunity to be beside him and at the same time, I'm like, 'Man, I wish my little brother could see this.' My husband is a third-generational wrestler, and then with my dad...it was awesome, picture-perfect."

WWE @WWE superstar Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE is here!



She’s talking all about this weekend’s Royal Rumble, being competitive in the gym with her husband, sharing some memories of her dad Ric Flair and more. pic.twitter.com/WISjWVvxIy — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 24, 2023

Ric has openly admitted he has plenty of regrets about the match, mostly because he passed out twice due to dehydration. He stated on a recent episode of his To Be The Man Podcast that he wishes he could do the match over again.

"I'm begging to do it again. I'm begging because I've told 100 people, 'How do I forget to drink water all day long?' That's all that happened to me. You saw me. I drank five beers right after," Flair said.

Flair talked about his expectations for the match in an interview with ComicBook last year, stating he would be comparing it to every other match he had following his initial retirement at WrestleMania XXIV — "It has to be really good, it has to be better than anything I did after Shawn Michaels. It's not about the money. It's all about re-establishing the fact I have my self-confidence. It's never been higher. Back then, at that time, I was still having self-confidence issues and I was paying out (for his divorces) more to three people and had to go to work. Now I don't have to do anything.

"But it gave me a goal," he continued. "I've been working out. Kelly (Brewster) and I worked together, as partners in this (his upcoming comic book series) but she also trains with me and it's a lot of hard work. We drive 45 miles up to John Cena's place in the morning for an hour and a half. And then we go down to Saint Peak to training like there's no tomorrow for two hours and it's a lot more fun for me if I have someone to compete against."