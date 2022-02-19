WWE’s Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville Surprise Ronda Rousey With New Elimination Chamber Stipulation

Tonight’s taped episode of WWE SmackDown started with the contract signing between Ronda Rousey, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Sonya Deville. Deville started ranting about people not having respect or knowing how to sign a contract. They started arguing with Flair pointing out that she beat Naomi last week, and also told Rousey she had never beaten her. Ronda then told Deville her name was b**** but then Flair shushed everyone and said they needed to listen to Deville’s new stipulation, which is not a stipulation that we were expecting. Deville then said Rousey did an interview that she could beat her with one arm behind her back, and so she said she talked to the higher-ups and as it states on the contract, Rousey will have to wrestle with one arm tied behind her back.

Then Rousey and Naomi signed it and Rousey said with no hands she could tap dance on her. She then said that while the match is tomorrow, she has both hands free today’s and she threw the contract in Flair’s face. She then slammed Flair’s head down onto the table, but they weren’t done.

Then Rousey and Naomi lifted the table and pushed it onto Deville and Flair, which sent them scattering. They got out of the ring and looked shocked and angry, and it seems we will see them later in the show.

While Rousey will team up with Naomi to take on Deville and Flair, this is only the first step in Rousey’s feud with Flair. With Rousey winning the Royal Rumble, she had the opportunity to pick her WrestleMania opponent and chose Flair over Becky Lynch, so they will meet for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the biggest event of the year.

As for the rest of the Elimination Chamber, you can find the full card below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss

One Hand Tied Stipulation (Rousey): Naomi and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair (C) and Sonya Deville

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio vs The Miz

Elimination Chamber airs on February 19th at 12 PM EST on Peacock.

