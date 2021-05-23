Chelsea Green Explains Her Post-WWE Plans

✖

Chelsea Green was one of the 10 wrestlers cut by WWE last month, and now the former NXT star is looking towards the future. Between her successful championship run in Impact Wrestling and her tenure on NXT's Black and Gold Brand, Green had positioned herself as a potential breakout star in WWE's Women's Division. But injuries combined with a lack of ideas meant Green's opportunities to shine were few and far between. There are already reports popping up about her talking with Impact Wrestling about possibly returning to the promotion (her fiance Matt Cardona has been working with the company since January), but Green explained she's got bigger ideas in an interview with Booker T this week.

"I've had some time to think about this," Green said while on The Hall of Fame Podcast (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "At first, I was kind of like, 'What am I going to do? What's the right thing to do?', because there's no right thing and there are so many options right now. I really want to emulate the next six months after what Cody Rhodes did. I thought that was really great for his career. What he did and what I would like to do is be a free agent and try to be the hottest free agent I can be.

"Maybe I don't sign anywhere until 2022, and I spend the rest of 2021 checking off bucket list matches that I have, and try to go to the top companies. I definitely want to go and see everybody at Impact and go back there. I've never worked for Ring of Honor. I would love to go there. I've already made connections at AAA in Mexico, and Japan, and Stardom. Of course, AEW is huge, and I was on their first show, All In. I kind of want to hop around. I want to show my face everywhere and decide later on what the right move is, because right now, I'm just so focused on that I need to get back in the ring. I need to get my cardio up. I need to work with all new people and try new things and focus on my podcast. There's just so much to do, so, I don't know that I want to lock myself down."

