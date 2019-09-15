WWE

WWE Fans Are Furious That AJ Styles is on the Clash of Champions Kickoff Show

Early on in Sunday’s free kickoff show for the Clash of Champions pay-per-view, WWE announced the […]

By

Early on in Sunday’s free kickoff show for the Clash of Champions pay-per-view, WWE announced the two matches that would take place before the show officially got underway. The first was a Cruiserweight Championship match between Drew Gulak, Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado, which didn’t come as much of a surprise given how the Cruiserweight title rarely makes the main card. But the second match turned out to be a shocker — United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander.

Many fans weren’t happy with the news, given Styles’ status as a main event player on Raw and multi-time former WWE Champion.

Check out some of the fans’ reactions below.

