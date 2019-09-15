WWE Fans Are Furious That AJ Styles is on the Clash of Champions Kickoff Show

Early on in Sunday’s free kickoff show for the Clash of Champions pay-per-view, WWE announced the two matches that would take place before the show officially got underway. The first was a Cruiserweight Championship match between Drew Gulak, Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado, which didn’t come as much of a surprise given how the Cruiserweight title rarely makes the main card. But the second match turned out to be a shocker — United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander.
Many fans weren’t happy with the news, given Styles’ status as a main event player on Raw and multi-time former WWE Champion.
And your #WWEClash of Champions #Kickoff matches are…— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019
🇺🇲@AJStylesOrg vs. @CedricAlexander for the #USTitle!
💜@DrewGulak vs. @humberto_wwe vs. @LuchadorLD for the #Cruiserweight Title! pic.twitter.com/wxPeBOvw97
Check out some of the fans’ reactions below.
The GOAT Deserves Better
AJ STYLES IS ON THE PRESHOW THE WORLD IS ENDING #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/Upe1pMPzb4— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) September 15, 2019
Devastating…
THIS MAN AJ STYLES ON THE KICKOFF?! pic.twitter.com/e5o6UhpDFu— Tommy (@dragosnightwing) September 15, 2019
Come Again?
What the hell ? Aj styles on the kick of show😂 pic.twitter.com/2BGhr0YgPF— 🇿🇦Thapelo🇿🇦 (@Thapelo__RSA) September 15, 2019
Deadpool Does Not Approve
Aj Styles should be in the main card https://t.co/4vx72jT4kF pic.twitter.com/AZ7Oh6rX4b— L’Abbé Livakenflaye™ (@WhatTheFouff) September 15, 2019
Shake My Head
AJ Styles being on the preshow is more disrespectful than Bayley being Smackdown Women’s Champion.#wweclash pic.twitter.com/Y2dOoM5dQE— J.D. Phillabuster (@JamTheMighty) September 15, 2019
Start Asking Questions
AJ Styles on the kick off show? pic.twitter.com/af7DGDvOnN— Nigel Margett (@Nigel_The_Ram) September 15, 2019
DELETE!
AJ Styles on the Kick-Off… pic.twitter.com/QhEA0NmxKw— José (@JoseM_84) September 15, 2019
Let’s Ask Randy
Me when I found out that AJ Styles is on the kickoff show tonight…#WWEClash pic.twitter.com/1eyketixEE— wweultimatefan (@wweultimatefan6) September 15, 2019