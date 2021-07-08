CM Punk Has UFC Loss Overturned

✖

CM Punk has competed in an MMA fight for the UFC since UFC 225 in June 2018. That night saw Punk lose in a three-round unanimous decision against Mike Jackson. However, it was revealed on Wednesday that the result had quietly been overturned, meaning Punk's official record is now 0-1. MMA Junkie learned via an FOIA request and confirmation from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation that Jackson tested positive for marijuana on the night of the fight.

"The official result of a full contact martial arts bout can be changed to a 'no contest' as an outcome of an adverse post-bout disciplinary finding against a contestant," Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation public information officer Chris Slaby told MMA Junkie in a statement. "As detailed in the consent order provided, Mr. Jackson tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol due to marijuana following the June 9, 2018 UFC event at the United Center in Chicago."

Punk has yet to comment on the news. The former WWE Champion has since pivoted to commentating for Cage Fury Fighting Championships. While his fighting days appear to be over, Punk is still asked quite often about when he'll return to professional wrestling.

"I think the landscape currently is much different than when I left," Punk told Renee Paquette back in December. "You can play the game where you're like, 'Oh, AEW was an option, would you have gone right after you left WWE?' If you are going to play that game, there is no way they (WWE) would have handled it the way they handled it with suspending me for two months and nobody contacting me and the next thing I know, I got my release papers on my wedding day. That wouldn't have happened if there was an AEW. Because then they probably would have approached me and been like, 'Hey, your suspension is up. Ready to come back to work? Let's work this out.' Or handle it like any other sports organization would have handled [a] star pitcher f—ing going home. They're not just going to let him leave the team, go to a rival organization."

"What would it take? Oh gosh. Without wanting to insult anybody on either side of the fence, any WWE talent or AEW talent, it would take, above all, an interesting scenario," he continued. "A story that would be fun to tell and also just the stupidest amount of money. But, they can save themselves a lot of money if they present a fun storyline. Now, what that is, I don't know. I'm a pretty picky guy, especially at this point. I think there are more interesting people on the AEW side of things for me to wrestle and that's because I've never wrestled them before. Young Bucks, Kenny Omega."