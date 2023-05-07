WWE Fans Turned Cody Rhodes' Five Seconds of Stomping Around at WWE Backlash Into a Meme

Cody Rhodes wound up becoming a meme once again during Saturday night's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, this time over a rather innocuous moment. Rhodes kicked off his main event match with Brock Lesnar by diving out of the ring onto "The Beast," then tossing him into the ringside barricade before whacking him with the commentary table cover, a set of ringside steps and a steel chair. There was a particularly funny five-second clip of that brawl that made its way online, in which Rhodes walks away from Lesnar and stomps his way over to the ring steps. Fans started adding in sound effects like Squidward's walking sound and suddenly the meme was off to the races! You can see some of the best examples below.

Rhodes was able to win the match by rolling Lesnar up onto his shoulders while still trapped inside the Kimura lock, escaping San Juan with a victory. Whether or not Rhodes' program with Lesnar will continue seems to be up in the air as WWE is now turning its attention to the World Heavyweight Championship tournament and Rhodes could easily be added to the tournament beginning on this week's Monday Night Raw.