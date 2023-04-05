WWE Fans Are Flooding Twitter With Cody Rhodes Rubber Chicken Memes

Cody Rhodes failed in his attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 this past weekend. To add insult to injury (or perhaps as a way to voice their frustration), a fan inside SoFi Stadium threw a rubber chicken into the ring as Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman celebrated the victory and it landed right next to Rhodes. It's been days since the match and Wrestling Twitter is still flooded with memes regarding "The American Nightmare" and the faux fowl. You can see some of the best examples below.

Rhodes kicked off this week's Monday Night Raw by trying to get Reigns to accept a rematch. When that didn't work, he offered a tag team match against Reigns and Sikoa with Brock Lesnar stepping in as his tag team partner. However, Lesnar betrayed Rhodes just before the match could officially start and proceeded to mercilessly attack him until the show went off the air.