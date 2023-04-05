WWE Fans Are Flooding Twitter With Cody Rhodes Rubber Chicken Memes
Cody Rhodes failed in his attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 this past weekend. To add insult to injury (or perhaps as a way to voice their frustration), a fan inside SoFi Stadium threw a rubber chicken into the ring as Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman celebrated the victory and it landed right next to Rhodes. It's been days since the match and Wrestling Twitter is still flooded with memes regarding "The American Nightmare" and the faux fowl. You can see some of the best examples below.
Rhodes kicked off this week's Monday Night Raw by trying to get Reigns to accept a rematch. When that didn't work, he offered a tag team match against Reigns and Sikoa with Brock Lesnar stepping in as his tag team partner. However, Lesnar betrayed Rhodes just before the match could officially start and proceeded to mercilessly attack him until the show went off the air.
A fan through a rubber chicken, in the ring after Cody Rhodes, lost at WrestleMania, that’s hilarious.😂 pic.twitter.com/tcCphLIP9j— Brian Morin 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ItsMeBigb85) April 3, 2023
The Story Never Ends!
LONG
Forever
Please wrestling fans don’t stop photoshopping chickens into Cody pictures 😂 pic.twitter.com/P2YrAdVeDX— Above Average Adam Coke Bay Bay (@AdamYeary15) April 4, 2023
Woooooah!
Adrenaline in my soul— Juan OFTHEDEAD Ortiz (@ofthedead209) April 5, 2023
I saw a chicken cross @CodyRhodes #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ZQtp93FNOY
That Pose Looks Familiar
I did this insanely quick before bed. Sorry @CodyRhodes
You deserve better.
I’ll likely revisit and do actual quality soon.#WrestleMania #RawAfterMania #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8H6l3eke1g— BrokenOptics- making the mark go away💀 (@BrokenOptics) April 4, 2023
History
What a Feud!
Cody Rhodes vs the RUBBER CHICKEN has been a great feud so far. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AQKy7XWGAF— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) April 5, 2023
Tragic
Top 10 anime tragedies #WrestleMania #CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/zaJpnUf7zk— Angie (@TwilightPalms) April 3, 2023