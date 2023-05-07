WWE Fans Divided on Cody Rhodes' Bloody Win Against Brock Lesnar at Backlash

WWE Backlash closed out a stellar premium live event with the anticipated match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, and fans were especially curious to see if this would be the next step toward a rematch with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes came out aggressive, hitting Lesnar with chair shots before the bell even rang. Then Lesnar went on a roll, but things changed when Lesnar ran into the exposed turnbuckle, causing him to bleed profusely. He still managed to almost get a Kimura lock, but then Rhodes rolled him up and got the 3-count, defeating Lesnar. Reactions started flying in, and while fans are behind Rhodes winning for the most part, they are pretty split on how that match ended.

There's been a lot of conversation around Rhodes' next step and what Title he would be going after now that there's a new WWE Heavyweight Championship in the picture. A tournament will begin for that on Monday Night Raw, and in our previous interview with Rhodes, the American Nightmare addressed where he stands on that Title and if that's changed his overall goal on getting back to Reigns and the WWE Championship.

"That's the title that represents Raw. That's the title that main events for Raw. That's the title that is the franchise title for the USA network. So I can't say I don't want it. I can't say that that's not something that would be, if you look and revise your goals and say, 'Okay, this is the route we have to go.' Especially particularly with me being drafted to Monday Night RAW, and that might be more of a case of like I just said a story, a different story," Rhodes said.

"The goal is still the same for me, but by no means am I or should anyone be looking down on the new World Championship because it's one of those things I think in time people will hopefully come to love and revere," Rhodes said. "It's being positioned as the lead title for the brand itself and it'll take a lead individual to do it and handle it, and Raw has a stacked roster, so I definitely want to throw myself in the mix."

You can find the full card and updated results for WWE Backlash below.

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) def. IYO SKY

Seth Rollins def. Omos

Cody Rhodes def. Brock Lesnar

San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny def. Damian Priest

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) def. Zelina Vega

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) def. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa) def. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

WWE is currently streaming on Peacock.

