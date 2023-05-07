WWE Fans Divided on Cody Rhodes' Bloody Win Against Brock Lesnar at Backlash
WWE Backlash closed out a stellar premium live event with the anticipated match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, and fans were especially curious to see if this would be the next step toward a rematch with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes came out aggressive, hitting Lesnar with chair shots before the bell even rang. Then Lesnar went on a roll, but things changed when Lesnar ran into the exposed turnbuckle, causing him to bleed profusely. He still managed to almost get a Kimura lock, but then Rhodes rolled him up and got the 3-count, defeating Lesnar. Reactions started flying in, and while fans are behind Rhodes winning for the most part, they are pretty split on how that match ended.
There's been a lot of conversation around Rhodes' next step and what Title he would be going after now that there's a new WWE Heavyweight Championship in the picture. A tournament will begin for that on Monday Night Raw, and in our previous interview with Rhodes, the American Nightmare addressed where he stands on that Title and if that's changed his overall goal on getting back to Reigns and the WWE Championship.
"That's the title that represents Raw. That's the title that main events for Raw. That's the title that is the franchise title for the USA network. So I can't say I don't want it. I can't say that that's not something that would be, if you look and revise your goals and say, 'Okay, this is the route we have to go.' Especially particularly with me being drafted to Monday Night RAW, and that might be more of a case of like I just said a story, a different story," Rhodes said.
"The goal is still the same for me, but by no means am I or should anyone be looking down on the new World Championship because it's one of those things I think in time people will hopefully come to love and revere," Rhodes said. "It's being positioned as the lead title for the brand itself and it'll take a lead individual to do it and handle it, and Raw has a stacked roster, so I definitely want to throw myself in the mix."
You can find the full card and updated results for WWE Backlash below.
Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) def. IYO SKY
Seth Rollins def. Omos
Cody Rhodes def. Brock Lesnar
San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny def. Damian Priest
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) def. Zelina Vega
United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) def. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed
Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa) def. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
WWE is currently streaming on Peacock.
What did you think of Backlash? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Well Executed
prevnext
A lot of people won't like that Brock-Cody ending but I thought it was executed really well. #wwebacklash— The Champ (@KoFaKingston) May 7, 2023
Weak Finish
prevnext
Weak finish. #wwebacklash— 𝕭𝖎𝖌 𝕽𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖍 🐍 (@rowdyjoz) May 7, 2023
Cold Finish
prevnext
Nah that finish was cold!!!— Kuervo (@JayKuervo) May 7, 2023
Pin off the Kimura lock #WWEBacklash
Loved It
prevnext
oh i loved that finish!!! well done Cody and Brock...really awesome PLE, kudos to the wrestlers and definitely the fans in San Juan! #wwebacklash— rich schellhase (@richschellhase) May 7, 2023
Weird
prevnext
What a weird ending. Cody just ran up outta there? 😂😂😂 #wwebacklash— 𝘒𝘌𝘕 𝘓𝘜𝘚𝘏𝘏 ♉︎ (@__KENLUSHH) May 7, 2023
Lackluster
prevnext
Lackluster finish #WWEBacklash— Local Person (@LaFours_) May 7, 2023
Underwhelming
prevnext
Nahhh HAHAHHAHAHAHAHHA. What an UNDERwhelming ending…. BLEW IT #WWEBacklash— Cay💋 (@caymariek) May 7, 2023
Terrible Ending
prevnext
Figured Cody would win but that’s a terrible ending to your main event IMO. #wwebacklash— Todd (@ModdGrizzly) May 7, 2023
Brilliant
prevnext
BROOOOO WHATTT???? Not how I thought the match would go but that was absolutely amazingly brilliant!!! #CODYvsBROCK #wwebacklash— Corbin Thompson (@CorbinT2001) May 7, 2023
Needed To Win
prevnext
Cody needed to win this. Would’ve wanted to see a more decisive victory probably, but the match was insane for what it was… #wwebacklash— Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) May 7, 2023
Not Quite A Fan Of The Finish
prevnext
Cody beating Brock with a slight roll up while Brock had him in the Kamora… Makes Brock still strong, not quite a fan of the finish. #WWEBacklash— The Doctor (@Gomez27) May 7, 2023
Felt Rushed
prev
I feel like they rushed to the finish before Brock lost too much blood #WWEBacklash— Rony Mac (@TheRONYBrand) May 7, 2023