Cody Rhodes Predicts The Downfall of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to Close WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns were face-to-face once again ahead of their main event match at WrestleMania 39 on this week’s Monday Night Raw. Reigns arrived first with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa by his side, only for Rhodes to immediately interrupt him. Rhodes kicked off by asking what Reigns means by referring to him as “The Cody Rhodes Problem.” Reigns explained that the problem isn’t Cody, it’s what he represents.

He explained that Rhodes is what the business used to be, “professional wrasslin’,” and that it was only once he evolved into a fighter that he became a megastar. He then tore into Rhodes, saying his career is defined by him running away from adversity while mentioning Stardust, how he “couldn’t get over” in AEW and how when he came back to WWE and got over his body immediately quit on him. He said Rhodes’ story won’t end at WrestleMania, it’ll end the next morning on April 3 when he’s given a choice over what to do after he loses — do something Dusty Rhodes would be proud of or run away again “like a little b—.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1638013670746726401?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Cody Rhodes Predicts What Will Happen When Roman Reigns Loses at WrestleMania 39

Rhodes retorted, saying his decision to launch a company (AEW) has made things better for everyone in the industry. He then promptly declared there be no more mentions of his famous father. He then made a bold prediction about what will happen on April 3 when Reigns loses his world championships. He proclaimed Jey Uso will leave him, followed by Jimmy (both of whom were sent back to Reigns’ jet after their show-opening angle with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens). Rhodes added that Heyman will be an “advocate” again, Solo will leave and then he’ll be “a chief without a tribe.”

Reigns left the ring without saying a word, but Solo stayed behind and continued to stare down Rhodes. Cody baited Solo into attacking, then kicked his arm away when he tried to hit a Samoan Spike. Reigns immediately halted the fight, saying Sikoa will get a shot at him next week.

Do you think Cody just predicted how The Bloodline will fall apart? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and stay tuned for full coverage of WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2.