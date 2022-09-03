WWE Confirms Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY's Faction Name at Clash at the Castle

WWE kicked off Clash at the Castle in Cardiff with an anticipated match between the teams of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY and Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, but before the match even started we got a welcome confirmation. Bayley's team was out first, and as their entrance music hit the name of their faction was finally officially confirmed as Damage Control. It was thought to be their name after a trademark filing by WWE for Damage CTRL was made, but now it's official, and you'll likely be seeing it used a lot more on WWE TV and in social media posts following the match.

This also means that we'll likely see some merchandise for the group after Clash at the Castle. Few teams came in as hot from SummerSlam as this one, but the name not being official probably slowed the merchandise roll out a bit. Hopefully, we'll see some shirts and other merchandise now that everything is solidified.

As for the filing, you can find out all the details from the official filing below.

The filing reads "Mark For: DAMAGE CTRL trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

As for Clash, here is the full card for today's event.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs Sheamus

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair (C), Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

Seth Freakin Rollins vs Riddle

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs The Judgement Day

Clash at the Castle takes place on September 3rd at 1 PM EST on Peacock.

Are you excited for Clash at the Castle, and what do you think of the name? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!