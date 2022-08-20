WWE's New Trademark Might Be Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky's New Faction Name

It seems like we might finally have the official name for Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai's new faction, which debuted earlier this year at WWE SummerSlam. This is courtesy of WWE's newest trademark filing, though it also seems to have been referenced by Dakota Kai on social media as well. The filing from WWE (via Fightful) is for Damage CTRL, and it applies to wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers through broadcast media, TV, Radio, and the internet. Kai also referenced Damage Control in a recent tweet, so this could very well be their official WWE name moving forward.

Bayley, Kai, and Sky showed up during last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, and though they didn't get in the ring, they took notice of Toxic Attraction's debut while Bayley gave her eternal nemesis Michael Cole a hard time. You can see Kai's tweet, which references Damage Control, below. You can find the full trademark filing below as well.

The filing reads "Mark For: DAMAGE CTRL trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

We'll have to wait and see if this ends up being the official name, though we should learn soon. The group has been a major player on Raw and now SmackDown and continues to move forward in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Bayley is also in the mix against Bianca Belair, so we should be getting some actual merchandise for the group sooner than later, and you've got to have a name first to make that happen.

What have you thought of the group's time in WWE so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!