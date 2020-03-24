Watch: A Backstage Look at the Extra Precautions WWE is Taking During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, WWE is going the extra mile to keep its wrestlers and production team from getting sick while Raw, SmackDown and NXT keep rolling each week from an empty WWE Performance Center. Raw backstage interviewer Charly Caruso took to her Instagram on Monday night to give a backstage look at what’s happening at the PC

WWE has reportedly required everyone to participate in medical testing before they can enter the Performance Center for each taping and has limited the number of people inside the building at any given time.

WWE is definitely taking precautions backstage at #RAW, as seen in this video Charly Caruso posted on her Instagram account pic.twitter.com/pNfJR7UqmJ — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) March 24, 2020

However despite the company’s best efforts, it was reported late Monday night that both Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke have been placed under quarantine. Brooke has been pulled from the six-way SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania, while Mysterio will not compete on the show.

Despite having to move the show from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, WWE is still moving forward with WrestleMania 36. The event will now take place on April 4 and April 5 at the PC (along with a few other closed set locations) in front of no audience. The show will reportedly be pre-taped later this week.

