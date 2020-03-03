Report: WWE Held a Talent Meeting Before WWE Raw Regarding the Coronavirus

As cases of the coronavirus continue to pop up throughout the United States, WWE is reportedly taking extra precautions to keep its wrestlers from catching the contagious disease. According to PWInsider, a talent meeting was held before Monday Night Raw this week regarding the latest information about the virus and what wrestlers can do to avoid possible infection while traveling. Over the weekend two cases were found in Tampa, Florida — the host city of WrestleMania 36. As a result, Florida governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for public health in an attempt to prevent an outbreak.

According to the latest reports, both cases have been contained and both are in steady condition.

Both Stephanie McMahon and John Saboor, WWE’s executive vice president of special events, stated they’ll be monitoring the situation as the April 5 draws closer. On top of WrestleMania 36 taking place at Raymond James Stadium, the company will host numerous events throughout WrestleMania week like the WrestleMania Axxess convention, the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction ceremony and NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay.

“The health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our superstars, really does come first,” McMahon said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “We don’t want to put anyone in a bad situation ever, regardless of the circumstance. Those are not risks worth taking.”

“Given the number of live events that (WWE) does, it’s constantly monitoring global events,” Saboor said. “There are active and ongoing discussions at play internally, like there are in any sector of American business, and certainly families as a whole. So I think those will continue.”

Here’s what WWE has planned for WrestleMania 36 so far:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

NXT Women’s Champion: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women’s Champion: Becky Lynch vs. TBD

WWE’s final pay-per-view before Mania, Elimination Chamber, takes place this Sunday in Philadelphia. Here’s the latest card for that show: