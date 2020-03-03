WWE Monitoring Coronavirus Ahead of WrestleMania 36 in Tampa

Over the weekend two cases of coronavirus were reported in Tampa, Florida. Given that WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place Raymond James Stadium in a little over a month, fans took notice to the fact that the disease had made its way to the host city. However both Stephanie McMahon and executive vice president of special events John Saboor spoke with the Tampa Bay Times last week about their plans to monitor the situation.

"The health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our superstars, really does come first," McMahon said. "We don't want to put anyone in a bad situation ever, regardless of the circumstance. Those are not risks worth taking."

"Given the number of live events that (WWE) does, it's constantly monitoring global events," Saboor said. "There are active and ongoing discussions at play internally, like there are in any sector of American business, and certainly families as a whole. So I think those will continue."

On top of WrestleMania itself, WWE will have a laundry list of events taking place in Tampa during WrestleMania week including WrestleMania Axxess, the 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony and NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay. Add in fan conventions like WrestleCon and more than a dozen independent wrestling shows, and you've got tens of thousands of wrestling fans making the trip to the city.

Here's the lineup for WrestleMania as of Monday night.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Champion: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Champion: Becky Lynch vs. TBD

Other matches like Edge vs. Randy Orton and AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker have been teased, but fans can expect a lot more to be announced in the coming weeks given that WWE is reportedly planning on 14 matches for the April 5 show.

Before that show takes place, WWE has one last pay-per-view this Sunday in Philadelphia — Elimination Chamber. Here's the card for that show:

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (Elimination Chamber Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

