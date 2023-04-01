WWE's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky Invite Kairi Sane to Join Damage CTRL

WWE fans lost their minds when Bayley made her long-awaited return at SummerSlam, but as fans know she wasn't alone, and she also wasn't the only big return. Dakota Kai would make her WWE return and follow Bayley out to the ring, and then IYO SKY would make her return and complete the faction. Since then they've been two-time Women's Tag Team Champions, and they will face Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita at WrestleMania 39. Thing is, you can always you another member of the team, and ComicBook.com's Connor Casey floated the idea to Kai and SKY about new free agent KAIRI (formerly Kairi Sane in WWE) possibly joining the faction, an idea that both stars loved.

When the idea of KAIRI returning to WWE and joining the team was proposed, SKY said "Of course, of course, why not!", while Kai lit up and agreed wholeheartedly. Sky then wondered what a Kairi Damage CTRL team-up could look like, and then the duo went into full recruit mode. Kai and Sky told Kairi to head on over to WWE, and if she wants it, it seems she definitely has a spot in Damage CTRL if she ends up making the jump.

KAIRI just wrapped up a run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom, where she became the first ever IWGP Women's Champion. She would reign as Champ until Battle in the Valley, which was the in-ring debut of WWE's former Sasha Banks, now going by Mercedes Mone. Mone would defeat KAIRI in a thrilling match and become the new IWGP Women's Champion, and recently KAIRI revealed she was interested in coming back to the states.

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo's Steve Fall, KAIRI's translator said, "She's a free agent. She would like to go anywhere possible. She would like to go to the US if there's a chance to go back again. She's a free agent."

KAIRI also named several stars from both AEW and WWE that she would love the opportunity to face, including Toni Storm, Saraya, and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. On the WWE side, she named Asuka, IYO SKY, Bayley, and Shayna Baszler, though also noted there are many others on her wishlist as well. As for where she'll end up, that remains to be seen.

Perhaps that will be in WWE, but we'll have to wait and see. In a previous interview, Kai revealed that Bayley had wanted to put together a group for quite some time, and there were other stars who were part of it at different times.

"From the very start, when she [Bayley] first messaged me a couple years before, it was myself, Candice LeRae, and Tegan (Nox). Those were the ones that were from the start. Obviously, things have happened from then until now that have changed. The photos and stuff we took earlier this year it was myself, IYO, Kay Lee Ray [Alba Fyre] and Raquel Gonzalez [Raquel Rodriguez]. That was like the updated version of that. Then, when she finally repitched it again in a last ditch effort when Triple H basically came to the company again, she sent him those photos of the five of us and his first response was like, 'What's Dakota doing right now?' I felt really overwhelmed that he thought of me. That was the evolution of that," she said.

