Kairi Sane Bids Farewell to WWE With a Touching Message

✖

News broke last week that Kairi Sane's WWE contract was expiring and that this week's taped edition of Monday Night Raw would be her last with the company. The final show saw her chase Bayley backstage during the Raw Women's Championship match, only for "The Role Model" to repeatedly drive her head into a metal garage door. Sane called out for help and Asuka left the ring to make the save, but in the process, she wound up losing the Raw Women's Championship to Sasha Banks. Sad ending aside, Sane still had a positive message from her fans as she posted a collage from her three years with the company.

"I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn't because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans," Sane wrote. "I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Kairi Sane."

My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀 — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Kairi Sane☺️⚓️ pic.twitter.com/BaH2UBi9wn — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

Sane made her debut with WWE via the 2017 Mae Young Classic, which she eventually won by defeating Shayna Baszler. Sane finished her WWE career with reigns as NXT Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Asuka as The Kabuki Warriors.

"The Pirate Princess" will reportedly move back to her native country of Japan to be with her husband.

Japanese outlet Tokyo Sport confirmed Sane's plans to move back to her home country last week.

"Since she married a Japanese man on February 22, there is also a media report that 'it is very important to move back to Japan,'" the story read (translated from Japanese). "She also told his neighbors that she wanted to return to Japan, and she was whispered to return to Japan early this year. However, it is unlikely that they will completely leave WWE and participate in other groups in Japan. Most of the argument is that the base will be moved to Japan and that it will continue to maintain friendly relations with WWE."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.