WWE Crown Jewel Reportedly in Real Jeopardy of Being Canceled

After weeks of public scrutiny and a reportedly disgruntled locker room, it looks like WWE may actually be forced to cancel the Saudi Arabian Crown Jewel event.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Crown Jewel is sincerely in jeopardy. Pressure has mounted in just a week as WWE has gone from “monitoring” the situation to now on the verge of pulling the event’s plug. Apparently, Vince McMahon was set on moving forward as planned unless he received a direct order from President Trump. However, the Observer claims that “outside forces” could leave McMahon with no option but to cancel Crown Jewel.

We’re not sure who these “outside forces” could be, but it certainly sounds political. WWE is reportedly holding a meeting to determine the future of Crown Jewel on Wednesday.

For those lacking context, WWE is under heat for their relationship with the Saudi’s—particulalry after the disappearance of Washinton Post Journals Jamal Khashoggi turned into a murder investigation with the Saudi’s looking to be leading suspects.

WWE has faced waves of criticism from fans and mainstream media alike, even getting negative public statements from US Senators.

As to the dissenting Congressmen, Lindsey Graham told IJR he hopes that President Trump “prevail upon them not doing it. There should be a pause … I want a complete rethinking of our relationship.”

Senator Chris Murphy (CT) said “This is a brazen assault on the freedom of the press and a slap in the face to the United States, if this murder occurred as it seems it did, I’d hope that they would be rethinking their relationship with the kingdom especially with respect to events coming up in the next weeks like [WWE Crown Jewel].”



Senator Bob Menendez (NJ) said “Private enterprise is private enterprise, different than a governmental entity, but because [Linda McMahon] is part of the president’s cabinet, it falls into the grey area where the administration really should give it some thought and maybe even prevail upon them not doing it.”

UPDATE

WWE chose to move forward with Crown Jewel despite the controversy. Here’s their official statement on the matter:

“WWE has operated in the Middle East for nearly 20 years and has developed a sizable and dedicated fan base. Considering the heinous crime committed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Company faced a very difficult decision as it relates to its event scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh.

Similar to other U.S.-based companies who plan to continue operations in Saudi Arabia, the Company has decided to uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority and stage the event. Full-year 2018 guidance is predicated on the staging of the Riyadh event as scheduled”