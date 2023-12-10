WWE Crowns New North American Champion at NXT Deadline

The first match of the night at WWE NXT Deadline was for the North American Championship, but things were a little different than initially expected when this match was first announced. Due to an injury, Wes Lee wasn't able to compete, so stepping in for him was Dragon Lee, and he had Rey Mysterio in his corner. There was also no Judgement Day in Dominik's corner, and that would play a role in the match. Rey sat in on commentary, and Dominik would keep taunting his father throughout. For a while, Dominik was in control, but then Lee turned on the jets and hit a number of big dropkicks and powerslams. He would hit two slams in a row at one point, and without Rhea Ripley or anyone else from Judgement Day there to help him, Dominik would fall to Lee, making Dragon Lee the new NXT North American Champion.

Lee got the first hit, knocking Dominik outside to the floor and then leaping over the ropes to knock him back to the floor with a dive. Lee connected with a knee strike to the head and sent Dominik into the corner, kicking hi leg out from under him and then kicking him in the face before a cover, but Dominick kicked out.

A loud chop followed from Lee but Dominik got off a kick only to end up in a submission. Dominik was able to get to the bottom rope and break it, but Lee stayed on him with punches. Unfortunately, Lee got his leg caught in the ropes after a missed move in the corner, and Dominik pounced, knocking Lee to the floor. Dominik rolled Lee into the ring and then threw Lee hard into the corner turnbuckle. Dominik taunted the crowd up top and then taunted Rey on commentary. Dominik went for a cover, but Lee kicked out.

Dominik stayed in attack mode, wearing down the challenger with holds and punches to the head. Lee got to his feet but ate a slam to the mat. Dominik went for Eddie Guerrero's trademark move but didn't land it all, and Lee kicked out of the cover attempt. Lee turned things around with a huge double stomp off the turnbuckle to the floor.

Lee hit a superkick after Dominik tried to counter his previous move, and then a missile dropkick followed on Dominik in the corner. Lee set Dominik up on the turnbuckle and hit a kick and another double stomp into a cover, but Dominik reached out and grabbed the bottom rope to break the pin. Lee amped up for a move but Dominik came flying in and knocked the challenger down, but Lee kicked out of the pin. The two traded kicks and then Lee went for a powerbomb but Dominik reversed it and hit one of his own. Dominik went for the pin, but Lee kicked out.

Dominik threw Lee into the ropes to set up for a 619, but Lee dodged it and hit the powerbomb into a cover. Dominik kicked out, and then Lee hit another slam into a cover. That one would stick too, as Lee got the pin and the win, becoming the new NXT North American Champion and taking down Dominik Mysterio.

WWE NXT Deadline:

WWE NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs Baron Corbin

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Dijak vs Trick Williams vs Josh Briggs vs Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend vs Blair Davenport vs Kelani Jordan vs Fallon Henley

North American Championship Match: Dragon Lee (C) def. Dominik Mysterio

Steel Cage Match: Roxanne Perez vs Kiana James

Carmelo Hayes vs Lexis King

