NXT Deadline: CM Punk Makes an Appearance, Takes Selfie With Shawn Michaels

CM Punk showed up in NXT for the first time in 11 years when he appeared on screen at NXT Deadline.

Punk teased the appearance earlier on today on his social media pages, posting a photo outside of the new WWE headquarters. He joked that his flight was canceled and asks fans what there was to do in Bridgeport, the place NXT Deadline is being held. Punk took part in the earlier iteration of NXT, a show that is now way different than it was back then. NXT Booker Shawn Michaels further teased the sighting on social media, tagging Punk in a post and asking him to come in for a visit as opposed to the phone call. WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H responded "I gotta see this."

Punk has yet to officially "sign" with a brand after his debut at Survivor Series. Randy Orton recently signed exclusively to SmackDown with Nick Aldis. Punk is scheduled to appear at WWE Raw this Monday from Cleveland Ohio to talk with Adam Pearce. On SmackDown this week Punk teased potential future programs with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and, of course, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Michaels opened the show, asking the crowd if they're ready for the final NXT PLE of the year. The opening notes of static hit and "Cult of Personality" echoes throughout the arena. Punk tells HBK he doesn't want to step all over his gimmick, asking him if he wants to finishing his famous DX "suck it" or does he not do that anymore? HBK hilariously says that he forgot what he was going to say. Punk recovers and embraces Michaels, asking him who would have thought that the two of them would be in the ring together. Michaels points out Punk's Bret Hart hoodie, calling it "nice" and Punk covers the logo telling him that he forgot his HBK merch this time. Micheals says that it "hurts" and Punk notes they made up and he made up with Triple H so it's all about healing. Punk then addresses his "free agency" within WWE. He candidly talks about the people backstage that tell him they've grown up with him and want to take photos and now he's in the position where he can do that with Michaels. He says that he missed his flight but felt like he owed Michaels a visit.

