WWE Superstar Will Require Surgery, Pulled from NXT Deadline

After the final qualifying match for WWE's NXT Deadline's Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, fans saw Wes Lee heading to the ring, but they were shocked to see him using a crutch. In the ring Lee revealed some truly unfortunate news, explaining that he was in severe pain just standing in the ring and would require surgery to repair the issue, and as a result will miss NXT Deadline. Lee shared an emotional promo telling fans that he didn't know when he would be back and he wouldn't be able to compete at Deadline, but that he would be back in the ring and doing what he loves at some point down the line. On commentary, it was explained that he will be undergoing back surgery, and that he will be out for 8 to 12 months. We wish Lee all the best and a speedy recovery.

After getting to the ring Lee said, "Look ya'll, we are four days away from Deadline. I was imagining smacking Dirty Dom all around the Total Mortgage Arena, hearing that 1, 2, 3, and then Alicia's beautiful angelic voice announcing 'new NXT North American Champion'. But unfortunately, it won't be happening like that. Now, I don't say this with uncertainty or doubt, because one on one, man-to-man, Dominik Mysterio cannot handle the heart of the king of the westside."

BREAKING: Due to an injury, @WesLee_WWE will be unable to compete this Saturday at #NXTDeadline and will be out indefinitely. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/J8ISQ9tAiP — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2023

"The same heart that will take on any and every opponent under any circumstance. The same heart that all of you cheered on and supported week in and week out to do things I never imagined I could," Lee said. "That support won't help me right now. It won't bring back the feeling to my legs. It will not eliminate the excruciating pain that I am in here experiencing with you right now.

"It's going to take surgery and time. Now, I'm unsure when you will see me again, but just as I rose from the ashes to become one of the greatest Champions to stand foot in this WWE ring, I will return to further cement my legacy and to be one of the best to ever do this," Lee said. "Now this is not a goodbye, and I am far from being done. Let's just say, for now, I'll see you later."

Dominik Mysterio then came out and taunted Lee, saying he's going home again. "Wes, I don't doubt that you need back surgery. It looks like you can barely stand. But, let me tell you something man, imagine how my back feels, from carrying all of the WWE for the last two years. While you're going for another year recovering like the rest of these people, look what I do with this Title, and since you won't be at Deadline this Saturday, I guess I have the night off to chill with Mami," Mysterio said.

"Whoa whoa, pump the brakes Dom. You will not have a match against me at Deadline, but you are going to compete," Lee said. Then Dragon Lee hit the ring, revealing that he will be Mysterio's opponent at Deadline.

WWE NXT Deadline:

WWE NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs Baron Corbin

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Dijak vs Trick Williams vs Josh Briggs vs Bron Breuker vs TBD

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend vs Blair Davenport vs Kelani Jordan vs Fallon Henley

North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs Dragon Lee

NXT Deadline takes place on Saturday, December 9th.

