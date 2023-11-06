WWE Courting Current NJPW Champion to Join Company

WWE has run the sports-entertainment game for a couple of decades now. While promotions like TNA and All Elite Wrestling have established themselves as viable alternatives, few possess the pockets and platforms that Vince McMahon's wrestling giant has to offer. That has been exemplified many times over the years, especially in late 2015. Leading up to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 10, reports surfaced that four of New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest stars (AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson) were all WWE-bound after their NJPW contracts expired in January 2016. Just this past September, Jade Cargill elected to take her talents to WWE instead of re-signing with AEW, a company she had a years-long undefeated streak and record-setting title reign in.

If new reports come to fruition, the WWE machine may land another notable name from the greater wrestling world.

WWE Seeks NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Giulia

(Photo: WWE, NJPW)

WWE has its eyes on the NJPW STRONG Women's Champion.

As reported by PWInsider, WWE is "attempting to court" NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Giulia in an effort to sign her. Giulia has established herself as one of the biggest names in women's wrestling today, impressing audiences worldwide at just the age of 29 years old.

Giulia has been wrestling in the Far East since 2019 when she debuted with all-women's promotion World Wonder Stardom. She is a former World of Stardom Champion, Wonder of Stardom Champion, and Goddess of Stardom Champion. She currently is in her second reign with the Artist of Stardom Championship alongside tag partners Mai Sakurai and Thekla.

Regarding how close Giulia signing with WWE is to coming to fruition, one PWInsider source noted that she is "expected at the WWE Performance Center sometime this month." It's unclear as to when exactly she would become a free agent.

"My wrestling style has always been violent. When I first came to Stardom, there was a part of me that was reserved and played a polite wrestling style," Giulia said of her move-set in a prior interview. "Rather than feeling the need to change to a more violent style, I think it was more a matter of being able to express my true self. For me, this is what professional wrestling is all about, showing my style of pro wrestling, who I truly am."

