Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Trailer Released

VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring was the most-watched show in their history thus far, and now the show that provides an unfiltered and at times brutal look at the world of professional wrestling is back for season 2, and you can check out the new season’s brand new trailer right here. Season 2 will continue to explore the world of wrestling’s darkest and most controversial stories, and this season will be narrated by WWE legend and AEW star Chris Jericho. As you can see in the trailer, which includes the sad and at times disturbing story of Chris Benoit, which the show will explore as part of its two-hour episode on March 24th at 9:00 pm.

“The first season of Dark Side of the Ring was a massive hit. These powerful stories transcend wrestling fandom and resonate with both fans of the sport and newcomers who were captivated by this incredible storytelling,” said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE Television. “We rise to the challenge and do not shy away from the truth. I am proud and excited to continue telling these courageous stories in season two.”

You can get your first glimpse of season 2 in the trailer below.

“As lifelong fans, we have always been fascinated by the behind-the-scenes, human stories of the world of professional wrestling,” said Executive Producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener. “For our second season we’re going even deeper into its secretive past. Many wrestlers and family members we interviewed have never spoken out before. Our series seeks to help bring closure to their stories.”

You can find the official description for the episode and Dark Side of the Ring season 2 below.

“The two-part premiere special episode delves into the tragic story of wrestling superstar Chris Benoit. In 2007, Benoit, one of the biggest names in the sport, killed his wife, Nancy and seven year old son Daniel before hanging himself in a crime that shocked the world and sparked a conversation about mental health in sports that continues today. The documentary offers unprecedented access to Benoit’s inner circle of family and friends, who reveal their complicated feelings about the tragedy 13 years later including his son, David: ‘That definitely was not him. He’s still my hero,’ and Sandra Toffoloni, Nancy Benoit’s sister: ‘I think I do, someday want to forgive him… it’s not today.’”

In subsequent episodes, season two dives into a new slate of wrestling stories that include: the murder of Dino Bravo; the controversial ‘Brawl for All’ tournament that led to career-ending injuries; the feared career of New Jack; David Schultz’s violent run-in with a 20/20 reporter; the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka’s girlfirend; the inside story of wrestling’s ultimate tag team partnership Hawk and Animal; Herb Abrams’ fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire; and the devastating story of Owen Hart’s stunt that went tragically wrong.

There will also be a weekly after-show hosted by comedian Chris Gethard, which will follow each episode at 11:00 pm EST/PT

Dark Side of the Ring premieres on Tuesday, March 24th at 9:00 pm ET/PT on VICE TV with a two-hour special episode, and will air weekly on Tuesdays at 10:00 pm ET/PT.