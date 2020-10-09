WWE Draft: Rumors On The Destinations For Several Top Raw, SmackDown Stars

With this year's WWE Draft scheduled to kickoff within just a couple of hours on SmackDown, some of the moves that WWE has up their sleeve are starting to come to the forefront. Industry insiders are starting to speculate and report on possible moves for some of the biggest names in the company, and based on what we're hearing, some top champions look to be staying put while some past champions look to be on the move.

According to WrestleVotes, a Twitter account which has broken news in the past, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is scheduled (as of Friday morning) to stay part of WWE Raw, while Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be staying put on SmackDown. This is what I had heard a couple of days ago as well, which I discussed on this week's edition of the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast. You can listen to the show at this link.

As of 10am this morning, the draft moves at the top have Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre staying put while Seth Rollins moves to SmackDown & Bray Wyatt moves to RAW. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 9, 2020

The report from WrestleVotes went on to report that Seth Rollins looks to be on the move to SmackDown, while "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt had been scheduled to move to Raw. These moves were also discussed this week on Top Rope Nation.

WrestleVotes had previously reported that there was an idea being floated of Big E staying on SmackDown, while fellow New Day member Kofi Kingston would be sent to Raw. Xavier Woods would serve as a manager for the duo, floating across both brands.

That report was brought up again on Friday, with the account once again referencing the tweet from last month that originally brought forward the idea.

