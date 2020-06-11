The Wrestling World Remembers Dusty Rhodes on the Five-Year Anniversary of His Death

WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Dusty Rhodes passed away at the age of 69 on June 11, 2015. To commemorate the passing of "The American Dream," fans and wrestlers alike took to social media on Thursday to remember one of the most charismatic wrestlers of all time on the five-year anniversary of his death. In his final years Rhodes worked as a backstage producer and booker for the NXT roster (back when it was still considered the WWE's developmental territory), and as a result helped shaped the career of some of WWE's biggest stars today. WWE continues to memorialize Rhodes every year via the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Check out some of the tributes to Rhodes in the list below, and let us know your favorite "American Dream" memory down in the comments!