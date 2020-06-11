The Wrestling World Remembers Dusty Rhodes on the Five-Year Anniversary of His Death
WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Dusty Rhodes passed away at the age of 69 on June 11, 2015. To commemorate the passing of "The American Dream," fans and wrestlers alike took to social media on Thursday to remember one of the most charismatic wrestlers of all time on the five-year anniversary of his death. In his final years Rhodes worked as a backstage producer and booker for the NXT roster (back when it was still considered the WWE's developmental territory), and as a result helped shaped the career of some of WWE's biggest stars today. WWE continues to memorialize Rhodes every year via the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
Check out some of the tributes to Rhodes in the list below, and let us know your favorite "American Dream" memory down in the comments!
Dustin
We mis you pops. pic.twitter.com/vHoCUId4mR— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) June 11, 2020
Forever
Forever #TheAmericanDream pic.twitter.com/ZUeJ9DUHNP— NWA (@nwa) June 11, 2020
One of the Greats
Remembering Dusty Rhodes, who passed away 5 years ago today 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5wbzEuduku— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 11, 2020
Messing With Andre
RIP 🙏🏼🙏🏼@BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/gybNgx05bn— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) June 11, 2020
Dream and Vader
The Dream Dusty Rhodes 5 years gone today. I know Pops and Dream are having a cold one. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/w7NdBgjhKz— Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 11, 2020
Hard Times
It’s been 5 years since the death of Dusty Rhodes who passed away on this day. This is a promo from 1985 especially what’s going on today right now #RIPDustyRhodes pic.twitter.com/pBAWLyiN8x— David A Fuller 🎮🏈 (@RealDavidFuller) June 11, 2020
Dream and Mean Gene
#OnThisDayInWWE 5 years ago, Dusty Rhodes died.
He was 69.pic.twitter.com/JJg7OotWzo— On This Day in WWE (@WWEotd) June 11, 2020
WWE's Original Tribute
