Dwayne Johnson Named #1 Reason to Love America by People Magazine, WWE Comments

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was unveiled for the latest cover of PEOPLE Magazine on Wednesday as the No. 1 Reason to Love America. The former WWE Champion took to Twitter to thank the outlet for the piece, writing, "Thank you, Very humbling to grace the cover of @PEOPLE as the #1 reason 'To Love America' I realize the things that matter most in life are the things that are right in front of us. Family. Friends. Mana. Happy Fathers Day. Enjoy the read."

During the article itself, Rock said this felt like a bigger honor than when he was named "Sexiest Man Alive" back in 2016.

"It feels great. I've been a lucky guy over the years to have the career that I've been blessed enough to have," Johnson said. "And things like this, I'm always appreciative. We're here in Hawaii, where I did a lot of my growing up... I was just Dwayne Johnson, the kid who's having a hard time going to school making his classes. I never expected in my wildest of wild dreams that I would ever be in a position to be on the cover of People - and certainly not with this kind of title."

WWE.com responded to the news by writing, "He's won multiple championships, sold out arenas, and smashed box-office records ... and now The Rock is the No. 1 reason to love America according to the newest edition of People Magazine! The aptly-named People's Champion took to his social media to express his heartfelt gratitude and accept the honor as he graces the cover of the newest issue just in time for Father's Day. Expect to learn a lot about 'family, friends and mana' from the absolute No. 1 reason to love America when the people's edition of People Magazine hits newsstands this Friday. Congrats, Rock!"